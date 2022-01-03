VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

