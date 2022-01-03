VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.20. 35,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,510. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40.

