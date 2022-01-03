Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $58,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.28 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

