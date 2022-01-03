Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,062 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 248,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

