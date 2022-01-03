Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

