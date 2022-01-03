Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.20

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 20387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

