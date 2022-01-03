Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

