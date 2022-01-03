Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.60. 16,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.