Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 254,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.