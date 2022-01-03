Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 211,919 shares.The stock last traded at $154.32 and had previously closed at $156.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.84.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.