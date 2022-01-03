Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 2,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after buying an additional 1,334,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

