Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $93.15 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

