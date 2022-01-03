Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Comcast by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 119,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 101,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 291,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

