Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Invests $209,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $283.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

