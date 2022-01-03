Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

VBLT stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

