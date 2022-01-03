Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,965. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

