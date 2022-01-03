Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Verint Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,965. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
