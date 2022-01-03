Versor Investments LP Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

