Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 9,393 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

