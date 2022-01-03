Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.