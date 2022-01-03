Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,812 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $155.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.