Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE JEF opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

