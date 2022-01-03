Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Patrick Industries worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

