Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,061 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.