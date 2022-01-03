Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,825,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,167,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

HOLX opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

