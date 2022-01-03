Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,066 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Renewable Energy Group worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

