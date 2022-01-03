Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,026,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,024. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.