Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,026,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,024. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
About Video River Networks
