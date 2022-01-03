Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,417,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

