Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.71 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.18. The company has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

