WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Achieves $938.81 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $938.81 million and $122.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,830,452,902 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,427,153 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

