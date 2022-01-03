Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $189.97 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average is $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 243.55 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

