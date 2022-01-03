Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.