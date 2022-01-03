Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.