Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in McKesson by 7.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $248.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

