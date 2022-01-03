Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 113 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

