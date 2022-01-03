Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 460 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 128,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

