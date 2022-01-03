Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) to Equal Weight

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROSS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,446. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

