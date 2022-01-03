Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Equal Weight

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

