Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.53.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
