Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

