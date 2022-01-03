WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

