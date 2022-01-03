WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 225.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $127,166,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

