Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.84. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Woodward stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

