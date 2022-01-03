Wownero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,178.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $6,178.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

