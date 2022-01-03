XMON (XMON) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.11 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 45.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 79.2% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $47,951.12 or 1.03524979 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $71.68 million and $8.11 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.43 or 0.08075463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.57 or 0.99812529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

