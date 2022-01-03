Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $318.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

