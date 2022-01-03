Xponance Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $491.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.99 and a 200-day moving average of $476.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.