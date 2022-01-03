Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

