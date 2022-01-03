Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Centene by 126.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,509 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.