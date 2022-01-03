Xponance Inc. Sells 3,873 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.02 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

