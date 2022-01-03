Xponance Inc. Sells 424 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

PTC stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

