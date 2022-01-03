yAxis (YAXIS) Price Up 17.4% This Week

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $995,898.42 and approximately $79,270.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.92 or 0.08037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.89 or 1.00061445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

